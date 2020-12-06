PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Department of Athletics will suspend its men's and women's tennis programs for the upcoming season.



Every student-athlete in the tennis program currently receiving athletic aid will continue to do so if they remain at UAPB while the program is suspended. The student-athletes also have the option to transfer to another institution and gain immediate athletic eligibility.



UAPB is one of more than 25 universities or conferences which has suspended, eliminated, or reduced sports sponsorship and/or championship formats due to the effects of the Covid-19, which led to the suspensions of athletics competitions and cancellation of spring seasons in mid-March.



"This was a very difficult decision, but one that was necessary at this time," said UAPB Vice Chancellor / Director of Athletics Chris Peterson. "Everyone in collegiate athletics is facing unprecedented challenges, and UAPB is no different."