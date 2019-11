PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Taeyler Porter rushed for a season-high 197 yards on 30 carries with two touchdowns and Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Texas Southern 45-13 to post its first winning season in seven years.

Skyler Perry passed for two touchdowns and Taylor Holston and Shannon Patrick passed for one apiece for the Golden Lions, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

