LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women's basketball team had four players score in double figures as they defeated Philander Smith College 66-56 in the non-conference finale Sunday at Mims Gym.



The Lady Lions wasted no time jumping out to a 19-6 lead over the Lady Panthers in the first quarter. In the second quarter, UAPB grabbed their largest lead of the game at 28 -12 with a basket by senior Kyeonia Harris with less than four minutes in the half, before going into the locker room with a 34-24 lead.



In the second half after Philander Smith had crept within 57-54, but a layup by senior Aiya El Hassan, helped UAPB go on a 9-2 run to give first year head coach Dawn Brown her first victory as UAPB head coach.



Harris led UAPB with a team-high 16 points, followed by senior Noe'll Taylor with 15 points, Jayla Atmore, and El Hassan scored 10 points apiece. Junior Trasity Totten had a career-high 13 rebounds.





"I'm excited for the ladies," Brown said. "We were able to see some things we've been waiting to see from junior Jayla. Being the guard she is, this game was very important that she plays a complete game for us as we head into conference play. One of the biggest things we wanted to do was run the floor and rebound, but we got too relaxed in the third quarter. We'll make adjustments as we go back and watch film."



UAPB opens SWAC play at Saturday at Mississippi Valley State at 2 p.m., with a live radio broadcast on 99.3 FM The Beat, online at uapblionsroar.com and on the free UAPB Athletics App.