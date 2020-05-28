CONWAY, Ark. — The University of Central Arkansas had a league-high five student-athletes named Thursday to the 2020 Southland Conference Baseball All-Academic teams.

UCA had two first-team selections and three second-team choices. The first-team selections were graduate student Christian Brasher and senior pitcher Brad Verel. On the second team were senior third baseman/catcher Beau Orlando, junior pitcher Gavin Stone and senior pitcher Conner Williams.

Brasher, from Fort Smith, Ark., has a 4.0 grade-point average while pursuing his Master of Business Administration. He was an automatic selection after garnering CoSIDA Academic All-District honors last week. He hit .300 in eight games in UCA’s virus-shortened 2020 season.

Verel, a left-handed pitcher from Broken Arrow, Okla., has a 3.94 GPA in exercise science. He made a team-high nine appearances out of the bullpen and had a 1-1 record with 21 strikeouts in 19.2 innings.

Orlando, from Houston, Texas, started all 16 games for the Bears and was UCA’s second-leading hitter at .392 and had the second-most hits (20) and runs scored (11). His .515 slugging percentage led the SLC in 2020.

Stone, from Lake City, Ark., tossed just the third no-hitter in school history against Southeastern Louisiana on March 6. He had a 3-1 record with a 1.30 earned-run average, including 31 strikeouts in 27.2 innings. He ranked in the top five in the SLC in every pitching category.

Williams, from Conway, Ark., was the top closer in the SLC this season with a league-best six saves in eight appearances and a 0.69 ERA. Williams struck out 21 batters and walked just 2 in 13 innings.

Southland All-Academic teams are voted on by the head coach, sports information director and academic staff member from each member school. Student-athletes must possess a minimum 3.00 cumulative GPA and have completed one full academic year at the nominating institution to qualify. Nominees who were CoSIDA Academic All-District selections are automatically named Southland All-Academic.