UCA Bears to join Atlantic Sun Conference

CONWAY, Ark. — Athletic Director Brad Teague confirmed that Central Arkansas will leave the Southland Conference and join the Atlantic Sun Conference.
Teague confirmed the news to the Up Tempo radio show.
On Thursday four other members of the Southland Conference officially announced their departure for the Western Athletic Conference. Abilene Christian, Lamar, Sam Houston State, and Stephen F. Austin will all join the WAC.
Teague also confirmed that Kennesaw State and North Alabama will join the Bears in the newly formed A-Sun football conference.