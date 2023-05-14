UCA Bears: Now headed to Tuscaloosa after earning first Regional Berth since 2015

On Sunday, the selection committee made the decision that the UCA Bears deserved a place in the Tuscaloosa Region which marks their first appearance since 2015.

CONWAY, Ark. — For the No. 23 UCA softball team, the road to Oklahoma began on Saturday, clinching the ASUN's automatic berth with a six-game slog over the past three days during the last week.

On Sunday, the selection committee made the decision that the UCA Bears deserved a place in the Tuscaloosa Region. The Bears, along with Middle Tennesee and Long Island, will take a crack to get out of the No. 5 overall region in the NCAA Tournament.

The selection made on Sunday marks the first regional appearance for the team since 2015 when they won a Southland Conference title and earned a spot in the Norman Regional.



"This is what we've worked for all season, a chance to make the postseason," head coach Jenny Parsons said. "We talked about this after winning conference yesterday, we're not done. We feel like we've put ourselves in a position to be dangerous no matter where we went. We're looking forward to the challenge."