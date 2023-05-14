UCA Bears: Now headed to Tuscaloosa after earning first Regional Berth since 2015

CONWAY, Ark. — For the No. 23 UCA softball team, the road to Oklahoma began on Saturday, clinching the ASUN's automatic berth with a six-game slog over the past three days during the last week.
On Sunday, the selection committee made the decision that the UCA Bears deserved a place in the Tuscaloosa Region. The Bears, along with Middle Tennesee and Long Island, will take a crack to get out of the No. 5 overall region in the NCAA Tournament.
The selection made on Sunday marks the first regional appearance for the team since 2015 when they won a Southland Conference title and earned a spot in the Norman Regional.
"This is what we've worked for all season, a chance to make the postseason," head coach Jenny Parsons said. "We talked about this after winning conference yesterday, we're not done. We feel like we've put ourselves in a position to be dangerous no matter where we went. We're looking forward to the challenge."
UCA is set to open its NCAA postseason against Middle Tennessee on Friday, May 19 at 3:30 p.m.