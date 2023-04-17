UCA claims first ASUN softball title

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The University of Central Arkansas is the queen of the Atlantic Sun Conference.
UCA defeated North Alabama 6-0 to capture the ASUN softball tournament championship Saturday at Patricia Wilson Field in DeLand, Fla.
The victory over fifth-seeded North Alabama caps a miraculous run of five wins in three days for the Bears, who dropped their opening game to the Lions on May 11.
Redshirt junior infielder Maddie Young finished 2-for-3 at the plate with two doubles and one RBI to help the top-seeded Bears to victory. Redshirt junior pitcher Kayla Beaver allowed two runs in 30 1/3 innings to earn tournament MVP.
UCA had four All-Tournament selections: redshirt junior infielder Mary Kate Brown, redshirt senior designated player Jaylee Engelkes, redshirt senior pitcher Jordan Johnson and Beaver.
UCA earned an automatic berth to the NCAA Division I Softball Tournament with the win.
This year's NCAA softball bracket field of 64 will be revealed at 6 p.m. Central during the NCAA DI Softball Championship Selection Show on May 14 on ESPN2.