UCA claims first ASUN softball title

Infielder Maddie Young went 2-for-3 with two doubles and one RBI to help the Bears to a 6-0 victory over North Alabama in the ASUN tournament championship.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The University of Central Arkansas is the queen of the Atlantic Sun Conference.

UCA defeated North Alabama 6-0 to capture the ASUN softball tournament championship Saturday at Patricia Wilson Field in DeLand, Fla.

The victory over fifth-seeded North Alabama caps a miraculous run of five wins in three days for the Bears, who dropped their opening game to the Lions on May 11.

Redshirt junior infielder Maddie Young finished 2-for-3 at the plate with two doubles and one RBI to help the top-seeded Bears to victory. Redshirt junior pitcher Kayla Beaver allowed two runs in 30 1/3 innings to earn tournament MVP.

UCA had four All-Tournament selections: redshirt junior infielder Mary Kate Brown, redshirt senior designated player Jaylee Engelkes, redshirt senior pitcher Jordan Johnson and Beaver.

UCA earned an automatic berth to the NCAA Division I Softball Tournament with the win.