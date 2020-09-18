UCA home games set for ESPN3

CONWAY, Ark. — The University of Central Arkansas’ two home football games on Sept. 26 against Missouri State and versus Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 14 will be carried nationally on ESPN3.



The Bears host the MSU Bears next Saturday in their home opener at 7 p.m. on “The Stripes” at First Security Field at Estes Stadium. After some schedule shifts, the Bears will then host the EKU Colonels in Conway in November.



“We are happy to have our home games broadcast nationally on the ESPN platform,’ said Dr. Brad Teague, UCA’s director of athletics. “It is great recognition of this football program and our fan base. We knew there was a great opportunity for all of our games to be carried nationally this year. It’s nice to see that come to fruition.



“And since we are forced to have attendance restrictions this season at Estes Stadium due to Arkansas Health Department regulations, it’s even better to be able to offer our outstanding fans another avenue to watch the Bears.’



UCA's game with Arkansas State scheduled for this weekend in Jonesboro was postponed until Oct. 10, making the MSU game next Saturday on "The Stripes" as the Bears' next competition. The Southland Conference production will feature John Liddle with play-by-play, Shea Walker providing color commentary and Taylor Verrico as the sideline reporter.



