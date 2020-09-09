UCA postpones upcoming volleyball matches due to COVID-19 positive tests

The Sugar Bears were scheduled to host Little Rock at 6 p.m. Friday and ASU at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Farris Center in the first home matches of the season, then travel to Jonesboro on Sunday to face the Red Wolves again. The required quarantine process will also force the cancelation of matches scheduled for Sept. 19 against Lamar and Louisiana, both set to be played at Lafayette, La.



No makeup dates have been determined as of now for these matches.



"Unfortunately, this is not an unusual occurrence now,' said Dr. Brad Teague, UCA's director of athletics. "We want to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all participants so it is best that we postpone these matches.'



UCA volleyball opened the 2020 season last weekend, playing twice at Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches, Texas.



The UCA-Little Rock match would have been the first meeting in this year's "Governor's I-40 Showdown" between the two athletic programs.