UCA ready for battle in new United Athletic Conference

The Bears open their 2023 football season on Sept. 2 at Oklahoma State.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONWAY, Ark. — The 2023 college football season is approaching, and the University of Central Arkansas wants to make its mark in the new United Athletic Conference.

It's the first season for the UAC, which consists of teams from the Atlantic Sun and Western Athletic conferences.

"Anytime you have an inaugural season with a conference. It's exciting, right?" UCA head football coach Nathan Brown said. " We were part of an inaugural football season with the ASUN conference last year. You don't get an opportunity to do that two years in a row very often."

The Bears are returning a handful of veteran players, which is something Brown is looking forward to this upcoming season.

"I think this team has the makeup, the pedigree and really the drive to be a successful team," Brown said. "Talent-wise, [it's] one of the more talented teams I've been fortunate enough to be a head coach of. If you look at our roster from top to bottom, we've got skill and a lot of depth."

All-conference running back Darius Hale and quarterback Will McElvain are among those returning. The Bears were also active in the transfer portal to add new faces, such as former North Alabama running back ShunDerrick Powell, a Hoxie, Ark., native.

"I think people are familiar with what we showcased last year, and I think it's just about being consistent," McElvain said. "The sky is the limit. We want to go to the national title game. We've got to go to the playoffs."

On defense, all-conference defensive end David Walker and safeties TaMuarion Wilson and Cameron Godfrey are back for UCA this season.

"We got everybody to come back," Walker said. "We got like 92% of the team here last year to return. We have chemistry we can build off of. I'm excited to see what the season's going to be."

Greg Stewart, who coached at UCA from 2014 to 2017, is returning to the sideline for the Bears as the defensive coordinator.