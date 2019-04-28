HOUSTON — The University of Central Arkansas Bears made it six in a row Saturday, taking down the Houston Baptist Huskies 2-1 in Southland Conference action at Husky Field.



The Bears (23-20, 13-7) won their sixth consecutive game and their sixth SLC series out of seven and moved into sole possession of third place in the conference standings. The Bears and Huskies will close the series at 2 p.m. Sunday.



UCA got another solid pitching performance from true freshman Noah Cameron, who went eight innings, allowing just four hits and one run while striking out nine, the second highest total of his young career. Sophomore Gavin Stone recorded his second save of the weekend and fourth of the season, getting a strikeout, ground out and fly out to end the game.



The Bears fell behind for the second straight game as the Huskies scored once in the bottom of the first. But UCA answered that in the third inning when junior catcher Nathaniel Sagdahl had a one-out double to left center and scored on senior Jay Anderson's single up the middle to tie it.



In the fifth inning, junior shortstop Joshmar Doran led off with a base hit down the left-field line, advanced all the way to third on a sacrifice bunt and throwing error. Sagdahl brought him in with the winning run with a sacrifice fly to left field.



The Bears, who have won eight of their past nine games, prevailed with just eight hits. Sagdahl had two of those, along with an RBI and a run scored. Sagdahl, senior first baseman Tyler Smith and junior center fielder Josh Ragan all had doubles for UCA.



Cameron improved to 4-1 on the season. HBU starter Brady Batten dropped to 2-5, going 7.2 innings, allowing seven hits and just one earned run. Daniel Endsley pitched the final 1.1 innings for the Huskies, allowing one hit and striking out three.