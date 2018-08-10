Hales named Offensive Player of the Week — FRISCO, Texas – Central Arkansas’ Luke Hales is the Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Week, while McNeese’s Chris Livings earns Defensive Player of the Week honors. Livings’ Cowboys teammate Cyron Sutton is named the Special Teams Player of the Week.

For the second time in a row, a quarterback making his first collegiate start claims the league’s offensive honors in Hales after Sam Houston’s Ty Brock won the award last Monday. Livings reward comes on the heels of McNeese’s BJ Blunt wrapping up his second defensive award this season. They are joined by special teams winner and Cowboys teammate Cyron Sutton.

Hales and the Central Arkansas (3-2, 1-1 SLC) offense racked up big numbers in their 66-35 home win over Houston Baptist on Saturday. They now take to the road for a 2 p.m. tilt Saturday at Stephen F. Austin. The Cowboys (5-1, 4-0 SLC) remained perfect in league play with a 24-21 win over Abilene Christian in Lake Charles. McNeese is idle this week.

Offensive Player of the Week: Luke Hales, Central Arkansas – R-Fr. – Quarterback – Greenwood, Ark.

Hales first collegiate start began with a bang, throwing a 65-yard touchdown on his first career pass.

The redshirt freshman did not let up, completing 16 of 27 passes for 304 yards (19.0 per reception). His stat line included five touchdown tosses and another rushing. It electrified the Bears as they piled up 558 years of total offense and 66 points – the highest scoring output since UCA tallied 70 points in 2014.

Hales began the season third on the team’s depth chart.

