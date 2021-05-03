UCA's Kayla Beaver named Southland Conference Pitcher of the Week

FRISCO, Texas — McNeese’s Kaylee Lopez and Central Arkansas’ Kayla Beaver are the Southland Conference Softball Hitter and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, the league announced Monday. Southland weekly honors are presented by Hercules Tires.



Lopez hit safely in all four games for McNeese (28-23, 16-8 SLC) this week, finishing 10-for 12 (.833) at the plate. The sophomore was a perfect 4-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday’s eight-inning win over Northwestern State. Gomez and the Cowgirls wrap up their regular season this weekend with a three-game series at Nicholls.



Beaver was a perfect 3-0 on the week, getting credit for a pair of conference road wins at Southeastern Louisiana as well as a non-conference outing with Memphis on April 27. She struck out 10 batters and gave up no runs for an unblemished 0.00 ERA for the week to bring her season-average to 1.32. Central Arkansas (31-17, 18-6) closes its conference regular season at home as host to Lamar.



Softball Pitcher of the Week – Kayla Beaver, Central Arkansas – R-Fr. – Jackson, Tenn.

The redshirt freshman was poised as she produced a team-best 3-0 record in three appearances in the circle this week. The Bears earned a key non-conference win over Memphis before sweeping the weekend series from Southeastern Louisiana. Beaver posted a perfect 0.00 ERA, struck out 10 and surrendered just seven hits.