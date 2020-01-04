CONWAY, Ark. — University of Central Arkansas center Hayden Koval was named to the Southland Conference All-Academic men’s basketball team for the second consecutive year on Tuesday.

Koval, a 7-foot junior from Prosper, Texas, has a 3.85 grade-point average with an accounting major. Koval, who set the UCA school record for blocked shots early in his sophomore season, led the Southland in blocked shots for the third straight season with 95 and was third in the nation among active players with 272. Koval averaged 12.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.0 blocked shots per game, while recording six double-doubles.

Koval, also named to the SLC All-Defensive team for the second straight season, had season highs of 23 points against Houston Baptist, 14 rebounds against Southeastern Louisiana and 7 blocked shots against Abilene Christian. He also made 31 three-pointers, shot 46 percent from the field and 73 percent from the free-throw line.