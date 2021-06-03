UCA's Tyler Cleveland named All-American

CONWAY, Arkansas — University of Central Arkansas freshman pitcher Tyler Cleveland was named a third-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball on Wednesday.



Cleveland, a right hander from Sheridan (Ark.) High School, finished the season with nine saves and six victories over 23 appearances. Cleveland struck out 84 batters in just 66 2/3 innings with only 15 walks. Opposing batters hit .198 against him. He was named the Southland Conference Relief Pitcher of the Year last week.



Cleveland, the only player from the SLC named to any of the All-America teams, ranked second in the SLC in earned-run average, third in opponent batting average, fourth in saves and fifth in strikeouts. In his lone start of the season against Stephen F. Austin, Cleveland tossed a complete game, three-hit shutout, striking out a career-high 12 batters in UCA’s 9-0 victory. The strikeout total was the best by a UCA pitcher this season.



Also that week, Cleveland earned a pair of saves in wins over Arkansas State and SFA. In all, he totaled 12 innings and struck out 18 and did not allow a run.



Cleveland’s save total of nine is tied for the third-best in school history.