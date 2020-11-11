ULM Postpones Saturday Football Game at Arkansas State

This week's Arkansas State football game against ULM has been postponed and, as of now, rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12, due to COVID-19 concerns within the Warhawks' football program.



The game was postponed after ULM contacted A-State and the Sun Belt Conference, informing them on Tuesday that they are unable to play the game. With the game rescheduled for Dec. 12, the Red Wolves and Warhawks will now face each other in both team's regular-season finale.



"Our football team was excited to be back home in front of our fans this week," said Arkansas State Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Terry Mohajir. "We certainly understand these tough outcomes due to COVID-19. We are looking forward to resuming our schedule next week at Texas State and playing our remaining games at Centennial Bank Stadium."



Arkansas State returns to action Saturday, Nov. 21, with a 2:00 p.m. Sun Belt Conference game at Texas State that will be appear on ESPN3. Every A-State football game can be heard live on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network, including flagship station 107.9 FM in the Northeast Arkansas area.