NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Upset may be an understatement when it comes to describing what happened at Foreman Field on Saturday. The Old Dominion Monarchs beat the Number 13 ranked Virginia Tech Hokies, 49-35.

The matchup was arguably the most anticipated game in the modern era of ODU athletics.

Odds makers had Virginia Tech beating the Monarchs by 28 points, but Old Dominion University clearly beat those odds and by a large margin.

