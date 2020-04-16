FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Vance Jackson, who played the last two seasons at the University of New Mexico, will join the Arkansas basketball program for the 2020-21 season, head coach Eric Musselman announced.

Vance Jackson

6-9, 230, F

Pasadena, Calif. (Univ. of New Mexico / Prolific Prep)

Set to graduate from New Mexico in the Spring of 2020 … Played his freshman season at UConn before transferring to New Mexico … Has scored 990 points in three collegiate seasons (92 games with 65 starts), averaging 10.8 ppg for his career … Has averaged 5.4 rebounds with 165 assists while shooting 35.3% from 3-point range (157-444) … Has eight career double-doubles.

Junior (2019-20 at New Mexico):

Played and started 28 games, missing five contests due to a knee injury … Had three double-doubles and scored at least 20 points four times with the Lobos going 3-1 in such games … One of his 20-point games came after he missed the five games due to injury, scoring 20 while tying his career-high of six 3-pointers made (6-of-8) … Prior to his injury, recorded back-to-back double-doubles … First, at San Jose State, pumped in 29 points – going 8-of-10 at the free throw line – with a career-high 13 rebounds (nine defensive) … The following game versus Fresno State, had 29 points, going 6-of-7 from 3-point range) with 13 rebounds once again (a career-high 12 defensive) … Notched his third double-double of the season with 26 points and 12 rebounds on 9-of-16 shooting versus San Jose State in the first round of the Mountain West Tournament.

Redshirt Sophomore (2018-19 at New Mexico):

Named to the 2019 Mountain West All-Tournament team after averaging 25.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.0 steals per game in 25.5 minutes in the 2019 Mountain West Tournament… Was the first player in Mountain West history to earn a spot on the All-Tournament team without advancing past the quarterfinals… Saw action in all 32 games for the Lobos including 16 starts… Finished second on the squad averaging 13.1 ppg and 7.0 rpg … Accumulated 23 double-digit scoring performances including a career-high 30 points, going a career-best 10-of-11 at the free throw line, versus Fresno State on Feb. 16… His 30-point game was the first for a Lobo since 2017… Collected five double-doubles on the season… First career double-double was scoring 18 points with 12 rebounds (10 defensive boards) versus Iona in his second game with the Lobos … Posted three double-doubles over a five-game span … First, nearly had a triple double versus Nevada, scoring 18 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out a career-high seven assists .. Two game later, had 18 points and 12 rebounds at Colorado State … Two games after that, turned in 13 and 10 versus Wyoming … Ended the regular-season with a 13-point, 11-rebound performance at Wyoming … Named Preseason MW Newcomer of the Year.

Sophomore (2017-18 at New Mexico):

Sat out due to NCAA transfer rules.

Freshman (2016-17 at UConn):

Made 21 starts in 32 appearances as a Husky ... Named to the American Athletic Conference All-Rookie Team ... In AAC games, led the league in three-point percentage (.484) ... Two-time AAC Rookie of the Week recipient … Netted 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting in win versus Houston in AAC quarterfinals ... Nearly matched career-high with 16 points versus Houston on Feb. 22 ... Scored 17 points on 5-of-12 shooting with six rebounds versus SMU on Jan. 19 ... Selected AAC Rookie of the Week on Jan. 16 and Jan. 23 ... Scored 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting in loss at Georgetown on Jan. 14 ... Recorded sixth game in double-figures vs. UCF on Jan. 5 with 11 points ... Scored 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting, with 12 points in the second half, against Memphis on Jan. 5 ... Scored 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting in win over Chaminade on Nov. 22.

High School:

Consensus Top 60 recruit ... Played one season at Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) ... Averaged 21.7 points, 6.8 rebounds to help Prolific … Posted a 25-7 record and reached the semifinals of the Grind Session

National Championships in Lawrence, Kan. ... Attended St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) as a sophomore and junior, averaging 19.4 points, 7.1 rebounds … Captured the Division II State Championship ... Began his high school career at La Salle HS in Pasadena ... Played AAU ball for Dream Vision, averaging 16.0 points per game and shooting 55.4 percent from three-point range during the Adidas Summer Championships.