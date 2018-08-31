Volleyball takes non-conference trip — MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The second weekend of the season takes the Razorbacks to Minneapolis, Minn., for the 2018 Diet Coke Classic. The three-match, two-day round robin begins Friday with Arkansas taking on Georgia Southern at 4:30 p.m. (CT) at Maturi Pavilion. The Razorbacks enter the weekend with a 1-1 record after splitting a home-and-home opener with Kansas.

2018 Diet Coke Classic | Match Notes

Fri, Aug. 31

4:30 p.m. - Arkansas vs Georgia Southern

BTN+ | Live Stats

Sat, Sept. 1

12 p.m. - Arkansas vs North Dakota State

BTN+ | Live Stats

7 p.m. - Arkansas at No. 3 Minnesota

BTN+ | Live Stats

Against the Field

Among opponents for this weekend's Diet Coke Classic, the Razorbacks have only faced host Minnesota. The one match in that series was in 1996, one year before senior Okiana Valle was born. Georgia Southern and North Dakota State are two of the four first-time opponents on this year's schedule.

Last Time Out

The Razorbacks rallied from a 24-22 deficit in the fourth set to complete a 3-1 road win over Kansas, which snapped a four-match skid in the series. Prior to the match, KU had been 23-1 in home openers since 1993; the other loss in that time also came to Arkansas (2013).

Career Day in Lawrence

In Arkansas' four-set win at Kansas, sophomores Hailey Dirrigl and Liz Pamphile tallied career highs with 25 and 16 kills, respectively. Dirrigl became the 21st player in program history to reach 25 kills in a single match, and added a career-best seven digs in the match.

Reagan in Relief

Junior Reagan Robinson came in off the bench at Kansas to put down nine kills on 15 swings (.533) over the final two sets, including the match-winning kill. Seven of her nine kills came in the fourth frame.

Where They Rank

Through the first weekend of the season, sophomore Hailey Dirrigl is second in the SEC and 18th in the NCAA with 4.78 kills per set. Fellow sophomore Liz Pamphile ranks second in the SEC and is tied for 20th in the NCAA with 1.67 blocks per set. Senior libero is fourth in the conference at 4.67 digs per set and junior setter Rachel Rippee is fifth among SEC setters with 10.11 assists per set.

