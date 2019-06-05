LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock Central missed the postseason in 2018 and 2017. That all changed with one swing from Senior Javii Goins.

Goins walk-off home run against Fort Smith Southside gave Central the win over the Mavericks and secured the Tigers spot in the 6A state tournament. “You know I touched home we celebrated and went up to coach and said we’re going to state baby!”

Head coach Rusty Passini is a Central alum and couldn’t be happier for his group of seniors. “You know when that ball left the yard, you could see it on video. The coaches were excited for them. The parents and our whole program and our whole school was really supportive of them.”

Now the Tigers have clinched their postseason berth they now shift their focus on doing damage in the tournament beginning Thursday.

“We’re going to make some noise in the state tournament, I know we are. We are a good team, I believe in us my teammates and we’re a good team and we’re going to make some noise in the tournament. It’s going to be fun.