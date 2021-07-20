Walker Announces Final Four Additions to Complete Little Rock's 2021-22 Roster

Walker has brought in transfers Myron Gardner, DeAntoni Gordon and Kevin Osawe, along with freshman Jordan Jefferson.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock head coach Darrell Walker has announced the final four additions to the Trojan basketball program as the quartet has joined the team for summer workouts. Walker has brought in transfers Myron Gardner, DeAntoni Gordon and Kevin Osawe, along with freshman Jordan Jefferson, giving himself a team he is excited for heading into 2021-22.

“I really like the team we have assembled this year,” Walker said. “We have a very versatile team. We have three solid freshmen in Ethan (Speaker), Chris (Walker) and Jordan (Jefferson) that will help us build some consistency, and we have three experienced players in Myron (Gardner), DeAntoni (Gordon) and Kevin (Osawe) that can help us right away. All of these new guys can shoot the ball and bring in a talented skillset. I’m really excited about this team.”

The four additions will add to the early signees of Ethan Speaker and Chris Walker, who signed with the Trojans back in November. All six players are on campus and are competing in summer workouts, getting a chance to work with the nine returners as Little Rock sets its sights on the 2021-22 season.

Myron Gardner

6-6 | 220 | Junior | Forward

Detroit, Mich. (South Plains College)

Prior to Little Rock: Spent the 2020-21 season at South Plains College in Levelland, Texas where he averaged 13.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game … Spent his freshman season at Georgetown, playing in eight games for the Hoyas and averaging 3.1 points and 2.9 rebounds … Attended both Detroit’s Loyola High School and Spire Academy in Ohio during his prep career … Averaged 18.0 points per game for Spire Academy as a senior … Three star recruit from Rivals and 247Sports.

Walker’s Thoughts: “Myron has some big time talent. He really can do it all, and I expect him to be one of our top defenders. He’s a great shooter, can facilitate the offense and can push the ball up the court. He’s a multi-talented player and he will make an immediate impact for this team.”

DeAntoni Gordon

6-7 | 210 | Junior | Forward

Mobile, Ala. (Northwest Mississippi)

Prior to Little Rock: Spent the 2020-21 season at Northwest Mississippi College, averaging 15.2 points and 4.8 rebounds for the Rangers … Spent his freshman season at Wichita State where he appeared in 20 games for the Shockers, scoring 16 points and 22 rebounds off the bench … Two-time all-Alabama state performer at Leflore Academy in Mobile … Averaged 21.9 points and 9.5 rebounds as a senior … Consensus three-star prospect and was rated the number three recruit in the state of Alabama … Unanimous first team All-Class 5A selection and one of three finalists for 5A Player of the Year honors.

Walker’s Thoughts: “DeAntoni is going to bring a defensive presence. He can put the ball on the floor and is a good shooter. He’s one of those guys that can feel the flow of the game and fill in where he’s needed. I expect him to give us between eight to 10 points and six to eight rebounds a night.”

Jordan Jefferson

6-2 | 165 | Point Guard | Freshman

Marietta, Ga. (Osborne H.S.)

Prior to Little Rock: High school standout at Osborne High School in Marietta, Georgia … Averaged 17.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists as a senior … Earned all-county honors … Member of Train Like A Pro Sports Academy in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Walker’s Thoughts: “Jordan is a talented young freshman point guard. Right now he’s just trying to learn our system, but I think he’s going to be a very solid player for us. He can shoot the ball well and understands the game. He’s experienced success in high school and prep school and he will be a very nice addition to our team.”

Kevin Osawe

6-6 | 205 | Junior | Forward

Toronto, Ontario, Canada (Western Kentucky)

Prior to Little Rock: Spent the 2020-21 season at Western Kentucky where he appeared in 26 games for the Hilltoppers … Averaged 2.2 points and 1.9 rebounds per game, averaging eight minutes off the bench … Attended Vincennes University where he was an NJCAA third team All-American following his sophomore season after averaging 17.2 points and 9.8 rebounds … Member of Vincennes’ national championship team as a freshman after averaging 11.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game … Named MVP of national tournament after scoring 22 points with 10 rebounds in championship game … Rated number 10 overall JUCO prospect … Played prep ball at Central Technical School in Toronto.

Walker’s Thoughts: “Kevin is an explosive player. He won a junior college championship a couple years ago so he knows what it takes to win. He’s incredibly athletic and is a good shooter. He gives us another player that can attack the rim off the dribble and will be a key addition.”