Jordan Walsh to stay in NBA Draft, forgoes eligibility

Jordan Walsh is leaving Arkansas after one season. He decided to stay in the NBA Draft late Wednesday night, just hours before the early entry withdrawal deadline.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas forward Jordan Walsh announced on social media Wednesday night that he's forgoing his NCAA eligibility and staying in the NBA Draft.

"After careful consideration, I've decided to pursue my lifelong dream and remain in the 2023 NBA Draft," Walsh said. "This decision was not easy to make, and I want to express my deepest gratitude to all of you who have supported me along the way."

Walsh, 6-7, 205 pounds, of Desoto, Texas, announced his decision just hours before the NCAA early entrant withdrawal deadline. He is considered an early second-round draft pick with late first-round potential among draft experts.

In his lone year with the Razorbacks, he averaged 7.1 points and 3.9 rebounds and was one of four players to play all 36 games, logging a team-high 881 minutes.

Entering college as a five-star recruit from Link Academy (Branson, Mont.), Razorback fans were eager to see Walsh in action.

The freshman splashed onto the collegiate scene in a 76-57 victory against Bradley at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, scoring a career-high 18 points while recording a career-high four steals.

Four games later, Walsh grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds in a 72-59 loss to Auburn.

While NBA scouts note that his jumper needs improvement, Walsh bolstered his draft stock at the NBA Draft Combine by showing off his high motor, passing ability and defensive versatility.

Walsh, who has a 7-foot-2 wingspan, posted 15 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in two scrimmages while in Chicago, competing against other NBA Draft prospects in front of professional scouts and league executives.

According to CBS Sports, the 19-year-old is the No. 51 overall prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Arkansas has one open roster spot as guard Davonte Davis withdrew from the draft process and is returning for his senior season.