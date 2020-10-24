Week 8 High School Football Final Scores

PREP FOOTBALL
Arkadelphia 47, Ashdown 20
Batesville 34, Brookland 7
Bentonville 74, Rogers 21
Bentonville West 48, Rogers Heritage 14
Bigelow 47, Quitman 9
Booneville 43, Atkins 14
Bryant 42, Cabot 14
Calvary Baptist Academy, La. 42, Clarksville 21
Camden Fairview 54, Hope 12
Cent Ark Christian 49, Lonoke 34
Clarendon 52, Carlisle 34
Clinton 21, Bald Knob 15
Conway 49, CBHS, Tenn. 42
Des Arc 54, Marvell 0
Dierks 46, Murfreesboro 8
Dover 35, Waldron 14
Dumas 28, DeWitt 0
E. Poinsett Co. 30, Cross County 21
Fayetteville 48, Springdale 13
Fordyce 55, Parkers Chapel 12
Foreman 46, Lafayette County 0
Fountain Lake 18, Malvern 14
Glen Rose 7, Centerpoint 6
Greenbrier 28, Farmington 15
Greenland 28, Cedarville 26
Greenwood 42, Benton 28
Gurdon 42, Poyen 7
Har-Ber 28, FS Southside 19
Harding Academy 35, Melbourne 12
Harrison 35, Morrilton 34
Highland 22, Cave City 8
Hoxie 42, Manila 6
Huntsville 40, Berryville 6
Jessieville 42, Fouke 13
Jonesboro 48, Searcy 14
Junction City 30, Hampton 22
LR Catholic 20, LR Southwest 6
Lake Hamilton 44, Van Buren 7
Maumelle 21, White Hall 14
McGehee 47, Barton 0
Mena 36, Dardanelle 13
Monticello 18, Warren 12
Mount Ida 50, Cutter-Morning Star 22
Mountain Home 28, Siloam Springs 19
Mountainburg 44, Conway Christian 16
North Little Rock 45, FS Northside 7
Osceola 35, Walnut Ridge 14
Ozark 47, Pottsville 14
Paris 56, Perryville 7
Pocahontas 28, Jonesboro Westside 20
Prescott 63, Bismarck 6
Pulaski Robinson 52, Bauxite 3
Sheridan 27, West Memphis 21
Star City 35, Helena-West Helena 0
Stuttgart 28, Pulaski Mills 0
Subiaco Academy 48, Spring Hill 6
Sylvan Hills 33, El Dorado 7
Trumann 13, Blytheville 12
Valley View 16, Greene Co. Tech 14
Vilonia 35, Alma 8
Watson Chapel 64, Beebe 20
Wynne 48, Paragould 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Clarksville vs. Pea Ridge, ccd.
Drew Central vs. Camden Harmony Grove, ccd.
Genoa Central vs. Horatio, ccd.
Gosnell vs. Rivercrest, ccd.
Hamburg vs. Crossett, ccd.
Harrisburg vs. Piggott, ccd.
LR Central vs. Conway, ccd.
LR Hall vs. Jacksonville, ccd.
LV Lakeside vs. Rison, ccd.
Nettleton vs. Forrest City, ccd.
Pine Bluff vs. Marion, ccd.
Two Rivers vs. Mayflower, ccd.
Westside-Johnson Co. vs. Hector, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item.)
10/23/2020 10:04:16 PM (GMT -5:00)