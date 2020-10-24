x
Week 8 High School Football Final Scores

Final scores from around the state of Arkansas

PREP FOOTBALL

Arkadelphia 47, Ashdown 20

Batesville 34, Brookland 7

Bentonville 74, Rogers 21

Bentonville West 48, Rogers Heritage 14

Bigelow 47, Quitman 9

Booneville 43, Atkins 14

Bryant 42, Cabot 14

Calvary Baptist Academy, La. 42, Clarksville 21

Camden Fairview 54, Hope 12

Cent Ark Christian 49, Lonoke 34

Clarendon 52, Carlisle 34

Clinton 21, Bald Knob 15

Conway 49, CBHS, Tenn. 42

Des Arc 54, Marvell 0

Dierks 46, Murfreesboro 8

Dover 35, Waldron 14

Dumas 28, DeWitt 0

E. Poinsett Co. 30, Cross County 21

Fayetteville 48, Springdale 13

Fordyce 55, Parkers Chapel 12

Foreman 46, Lafayette County 0

Fountain Lake 18, Malvern 14

Glen Rose 7, Centerpoint 6

Greenbrier 28, Farmington 15

Greenland 28, Cedarville 26

Greenwood 42, Benton 28

Gurdon 42, Poyen 7

Har-Ber 28, FS Southside 19

Harding Academy 35, Melbourne 12

Harrison 35, Morrilton 34

Highland 22, Cave City 8

Hoxie 42, Manila 6

Huntsville 40, Berryville 6

Jessieville 42, Fouke 13

Jonesboro 48, Searcy 14

Junction City 30, Hampton 22

LR Catholic 20, LR Southwest 6

Lake Hamilton 44, Van Buren 7

Maumelle 21, White Hall 14

McGehee 47, Barton 0

Mena 36, Dardanelle 13

Monticello 18, Warren 12

Mount Ida 50, Cutter-Morning Star 22

Mountain Home 28, Siloam Springs 19

Mountainburg 44, Conway Christian 16

North Little Rock 45, FS Northside 7

Osceola 35, Walnut Ridge 14

Ozark 47, Pottsville 14

Paris 56, Perryville 7

Pocahontas 28, Jonesboro Westside 20

Prescott 63, Bismarck 6

Pulaski Robinson 52, Bauxite 3

Sheridan 27, West Memphis 21

Star City 35, Helena-West Helena 0

Stuttgart 28, Pulaski Mills 0

Subiaco Academy 48, Spring Hill 6

Sylvan Hills 33, El Dorado 7

Trumann 13, Blytheville 12

Valley View 16, Greene Co. Tech 14

Vilonia 35, Alma 8

Watson Chapel 64, Beebe 20

Wynne 48, Paragould 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Clarksville vs. Pea Ridge, ccd.

Drew Central vs. Camden Harmony Grove, ccd.

Genoa Central vs. Horatio, ccd.

Gosnell vs. Rivercrest, ccd.

Hamburg vs. Crossett, ccd.

Harrisburg vs. Piggott, ccd.

LR Central vs. Conway, ccd.

LR Hall vs. Jacksonville, ccd.

LV Lakeside vs. Rison, ccd.

Nettleton vs. Forrest City, ccd.

Pine Bluff vs. Marion, ccd.

Two Rivers vs. Mayflower, ccd.

Westside-Johnson Co. vs. Hector, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

10/23/2020 10:04:16 PM (GMT -5:00)