Week of In-State Foes for Little Rock Begins Wednesday at UCA

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Little Rock will embark on a week of in-state competition starting with a road game at Central Arkansas Wednesday in the Governor’s I-40 Showdown presented by Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield.

This will be Little Rock’s first trip to Conway since the 1986-87 season. Fans can hear the action with Trey Schaap calling the game on 920AM The Sports Animal.

The Trojans will return home to host No. 12/12 Arkansas on Saturday.

Series History

· Little Rock is looking for its first-ever win in Conway. This will also be the first visit to Conway since 1987.

· Little Rock won last year’s battle, 63-48, between the two schools.

· Central Arkansas leads the overall series, 18-3.

Five Things to Know

1. Can the Trojans Clinch?

A win Wednesday at Central Arkansas would clinch a winning record (above .500) in non-conference play for Little Rock for the first time since the 2014-15 season, the year the Trojans advanced to the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament. That season, Little Rock posted a 7-2 record in non-conference play.Thanks to the aggressive, strategic scheduling, Little Rock has posted just four winning non-conference records since the 2009-10 season but has been a consistent participant in the NCAA Tournament, winning multiple championships during that time span.

2. It Would Be a First

If Little Rock is able to win Wednesday night, it would mark the first-ever win for the program when playing in Conway. Entering this week's game, Little Rock is 0-10 in Conway all-time but the Trojans have not played there since Jan. 29, 1987 - before any of the current players on either team were born.

3. Dime Tandem

Share the (Little) Rock. It happens at the Jack Stephens Center and it doesn't matter what gender you are. Little Rock's Mayra Caicedo (women) ranks third in the nation with 40 assists while Markquis Nowell (men) ranks fifth in the country with 45 assists.

4. Mighty Mayra

Don't let her size fool you, Mayra Caicedo is a threat anytime she is on the floor ... which is a lot. The 5-foot-3 junior point guard not only averages 37.99 minutes per game, she is third in the nation in assists (40) and ranks third nationally in assists per game (8.0). Caicedo also ranks 16th in the nation in assist percentage (42.1%) - marking the percentage of field goals a teammate makes off a Caicedo pass.

5. Trojans Dominate the Glass