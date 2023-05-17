Weekend of Champions: Scores, schedule for Central Arkansas high schools

Who will lift the state championship trophies in baseball, softball and soccer? 13 games at this year's Weekend of Champions feature Central Arkansas high schools.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The state championship games are set, and Central Arkansas has 13 high school baseball, softball and soccer games to look forward to May 18-20 at the University of Central Arkansas' sports facilities.

Arkansas PBS will televise the baseball and softball championships.

Dates and times are subject to change; All times Central

Thursday, May 18

6A softball: Cabot vs. Bryant at 4 p.m.

Friday, May 19

4A baseball: Lonoke vs. Ashdown at 10 a.m.

4A girls soccer: Robinson vs. Harding at 10 a.m.

6A boys soccer: Conway vs. Springdale at noon

3A girls soccer: Episcopal vs. Central Arkansas Christian at 2 p.m.

5A boys soccer: Russellville vs. Lakeside at 4 p.m.

2A baseball: Woodlawn vs. Palestine-Wheatley at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

3A softball: Atkins vs. Booneville at 10 a.m.

4A boys soccer: Dardanelle vs. De Queen at 10 a.m.

5A girls soccer: Pulaski Academy vs. Harrison at noon

5A softball: Benton vs. Green County Tech at 1 p.m.

3A baseball: Harding vs. Rivercrest at 4 p.m.

5A baseball: Little Rock Christian vs. Valley View at 7 p.m.