Weekend of Champions: Scores, schedule for Central Arkansas high schools

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The state championship games are set, and Central Arkansas has 13 high school baseball, softball and soccer games to look forward to May 18-20 at the University of Central Arkansas' sports facilities.
Arkansas PBS will televise the baseball and softball championships.
Dates and times are subject to change; All times Central
Thursday, May 18
6A softball: Cabot vs. Bryant at 4 p.m.
Friday, May 19
4A baseball: Lonoke vs. Ashdown at 10 a.m.
4A girls soccer: Robinson vs. Harding at 10 a.m.
6A boys soccer: Conway vs. Springdale at noon
3A girls soccer: Episcopal vs. Central Arkansas Christian at 2 p.m.
5A boys soccer: Russellville vs. Lakeside at 4 p.m.
2A baseball: Woodlawn vs. Palestine-Wheatley at 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 20
3A softball: Atkins vs. Booneville at 10 a.m.
4A boys soccer: Dardanelle vs. De Queen at 10 a.m.
5A girls soccer: Pulaski Academy vs. Harrison at noon
5A softball: Benton vs. Green County Tech at 1 p.m.
3A baseball: Harding vs. Rivercrest at 4 p.m.
5A baseball: Little Rock Christian vs. Valley View at 7 p.m.
This story will be updated with final scores and highlights as they become available.