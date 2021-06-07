Welch, Kopps send Razorbacks to Super Regionals with legendary nights

Welch’s pinch-hit three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth sent Baum-Walker Stadium into a frenzy before Kopps finished out his seven-inning relief appearance

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Legends were made on Monday night.

Charlie Welch and Kevin Kopps solidified themselves as Razorback folk heroes in No. 1 Arkansas’ 6-2 win over No. 19 Nebraska to advance to the NCAA Super Regionals.

Welch’s pinch-hit three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth sent Baum-Walker Stadium into a frenzy before Kopps finished out his seven-inning relief appearance by slamming the door shut on the Cornhuskers in the ninth.

NCAA Fayetteville All-Regional Team

(As voted on by the media)

Position – Student-Athletes

Catcher – Griffin Everitt (Nebraska)

First Base – Luke Roskam (Nebraska)

Second Base – Robert Moore (Arkansas)

Shortstop – Jalen Battles (Arkansas)

Third Base – Brice Matthews (Nebraska)

Outfield – Matt Goodheart (Arkansas)

Outfield – Christian Franklin (Arkansas)

Outfield – Joe Acker (Nebraska)

Designated Hitter – Charlie Welch (Arkansas)

Starting Pitchers

Patrick Wicklander (Arkansas)

Ryan Fischer (NJIT)

Relief Pitchers

Kevin Kopps (Arkansas)

Spencer Schwellenbach (Nebraska)