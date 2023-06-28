'He made a difference': White Hall superintendent remembers Coach Ryan Mallett

The news of Ryan Mallett shocked the world. Friends and teammates paid tributes to the legendary Razorback QB who they said was an even better person off the field.

Example video title will go here for this video

WHITE HALL, Ark. — Ryan Mallett was head coach of the White Hall Bulldogs for just one season— but you wouldn't be able to tell that by the impact he has left behind.

"It was exciting to watch Coach Mallett do work with kids," Superintendent Gary Williams said.

The past 24 hours haven't been easy for Williams or anyone who knew Mallett.

"Sad event, sad for his family, and we're grieving with his family," Williams added.

Mallett died in Florida on Tuesday afternoon when he drowned off the Gulf Coast. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office explained that there was no indication of riptides, which is something that had been heavily discussed online.

Mallett was gearing up for his second year of coaching the Bulldogs, but Williams said it was his personality and character off the field that caught his attention.

"His generosity for kids and his fellow coaches was something that just struck me as pretty impressive, and respected a lot from Coach Mallett," Williams said.

That respect wasn't just from his peers in the district.

Mallett, a legendary Razorback, led the Hogs for the 2009 and 2010 seasons before he was drafted in the third round by the New England Patriots in the 2011 NFL Draft.

He also spent time with the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens, before accepting the Bulldogs head coaching job in 2022.

Tributes for Mallett came in from those in Arkansas to legendary NFL players like J.J. Watt and Tom Brady.

Williams explained that while those are impressive friends, he's not surprised to have seen them post— he added that Mallett's character shone every day.

"When you get into the public education system, you know, the kind of people you put around kids matter," Williams said. "And we had an astounding person around our kids."

Williams said he'll remember Mallett for who he was off the field.