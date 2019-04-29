WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — It was a historic day for the Baylor Lady Bears as it became the first basketball team to receive its own celebration under President Donald Trump. The team met with the president Monday afternoon.

"We think it's a wonderful opportunity for these young women, who had an exceptional season," Baylor President Dr. Linda Livingstone said. "Several of them haven't been to the nation's capital, so what a privilege to get to come and be honored."

Former Rep. Chet Edwards was Baylor's personal tour guide throughout the U.S. Capitol Sunday evening. They paid a visit to the Statuary Hall, Rotunda, Old Supreme Court Chamber and sat on the House of Representatives floor.

"All the history that goes on in this building," Lauren Cox said. "The decisions that are made, the people that have been here. It's just great to get a VIP tour behind-the-scenes look at everything."

Nick Canizales - KCEN

Baylor got a 45-minute tour of the White House before breaking for lunch.

The team was served Chick-fil-A, McDonald's and Wendy's.

The team also met with President Trump in the State Dining Room for about 30 minutes, before heading back to Waco Monday evening.

Lady Bears itinerary

10 a.m.

Arrive at the capital

Reception

Meet members of Congress

Noon

Depart capital for White House

12:30 p.m.

Arrive at White House

1 p.m.

White House Tour

1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Lunch

2:45 to 3:15 p.m.

Meet with President Donald Trump

4 p.m.

Lady Bears depart for airport

5 p.m.

Lady Bears depart Washington D.C.

7:45 p.m.

Lady Bears arrive in Waco

