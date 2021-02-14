Winter storm cancels A-State’s home contest versus ULM

JONESBORO, Arkansas — Due to the forecasted wintry weather in Northeast Arkansas beginning Sunday night, the Sun Belt Conference has canceled Arkansas State women's basketball's home contest versus ULM for Monday, Feb. 15.
The game will not be rescheduled.
A-State's initial two-game series versus ULM was originally scheduled for Jan. 1-2 in Jonesboro, but one game was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within the Warhawks program, the other canceled.
The Red Wolves are now slated to travel to San Marcos, Texas, to take on Texas State in a two-game series Friday and Saturday, Feb. 19-20. Tipoff for both contests is slated for 4 p.m. and the broadcasts can be watched on ESPN+ and heard on 95.3 The Ticket.