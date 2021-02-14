Winter storm cancels A-State’s home contest versus ULM

A-State's initial two-game series versus ULM was originally scheduled for Jan. 1-2 in Jonesboro, but one game was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within the Warhawks program, the other canceled.

The Red Wolves are now slated to travel to San Marcos, Texas, to take on Texas State in a two-game series Friday and Saturday, Feb. 19-20. Tipoff for both contests is slated for 4 p.m. and the broadcasts can be watched on ESPN+ and heard on 95.3 The Ticket.