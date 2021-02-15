Winter weather cancels A-State men’s basketball game at Texas State

JONESBORO, Arkansas — Impending wintry weather has canceled Tuesday's Arkansas State men's basketball game at Texas State, the Sun Belt Conference announced Sunday. The game will not be rescheduled.

The Red Wolves initial two-game series at Texas State was originally scheduled for Jan. 8-9 in San Marcos, but one game was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within the Bobcats program, the other contest canceled.

A-State is scheduled to host Texas State in a two game series Friday and Saturday, Feb. 19-20, at First National Bank Arena in a series featuring the top two teams in the Sun Belt Conference west division standings. Tip-off is slated for 6:00 p.m. Friday and 4:00 p.m. Saturday with both games streamed on ESPN+ and heard across the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network and flagship station 107.9 KFIN.