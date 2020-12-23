Without coach Musselman, Arkansas tops Abilene Christian

Moses Moody scored 21 points and Arkansas rolled to an 85-72 win over Abilene Christian and will head into Southeastern Conference play undefeated.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Moses Moody scored 21 points and Arkansas rolled to an 85-72 win over Abilene Christian and will head into Southeastern Conference play undefeated.

Shot clock running down? Just call @moses_moody3. pic.twitter.com/BlIpyjryG3 — SEC Network 4pm 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) December 22, 2020

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman missed the game due to COVID-19 protocols and associate head coach David Patrick took over.

JD Notae added 19 points and Desi Sills 18 for the Razorbacks, who are scheduled to play Auburn on Dec. 30 in their first road game. Clay Gayman led the Wildcats with 18 points on 6-for-9 shooting, including four 3-pointers.

