Young Razorback super fan isn't a fan of away games

Graham, a young Hog fan was distraught when he learned that he couldn't see the Razorbacks in person while they're away playing Texas A&M.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — Graham, a 3-year-old boy from Conway, is a huge fan of the Hogs. So it was understandable that he was so distraught once he learned that he couldn't see the Razorbacks in person while they're away playing Texas A&M.

The Hogs made the trip to Texas to prepare for their showdown with the Aggies-- much to surprise of Graham.

Graham spoke with his mom Christine and shared that he wanted to support the Razorbacks on gameday, but much to his disappointment, Christine let him know that the Hogs aren't in town.

We feel you, Bruce. Luckily after they finish business with the Aggies, the Hogs will be back in town for maybe their biggest game of the season when they play the Alabama Crimson Tide in Fayetteville, Arkansas.