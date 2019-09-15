LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is alerting parents of 16 smartphone apps that may make children vulnerable to dangers online. The Attorney General's Office hears about preteens and teenagers who are bullied or have started relationships with strangers online.

The following are apps parents should know more information about:

Bumble – Bumble is a popular dating app that requires women to make the first contact. It is common for minors to use this app and falsify their age.

For more information on smartphones, apps and internet safety, call the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office at 800-482-8982.

