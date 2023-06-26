Arkansas receives $1B grant to improve high-speed internet infrastructure

The Biden-Harris Administration announced that Arkansas will receive $1,024,303,993.86 to deploy high-speed Internet service across the state.

Currently, over 215,621 homes and small businesses in Arkansas lack access to an affordable, reliable Internet connection.

The funding comes as part of President Biden's “Internet for All” initiative through the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program.

"Being able to connect to a reliable and affordable Internet connection is an absolute necessity, whether it's accessing healthcare, work, or an education. But right now, nearly 1 in 10 Arkansas households lack access to a high-speed Internet connection," said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. "Thanks to President Biden, we're Investing in America with more than $1 billion in funding and working with Governor Huckabee Sanders to ensure that everyone in Arkansas is connected, all while creating thousands of jobs as we build out the country's network infrastructure.”