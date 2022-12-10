Apparent cyber attack impacting CHI St. Vincent

Leaders at CHI St. Vincent in Arkansas are looking into what seems to be an apparent cyberattack on one of the largest health systems in the country.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An apparent cyber attack on one of the largest health systems in the country has continued to have an impact in Arkansas.

CHI St. Vincent leaders have been looking into what they referred to as an "IT security incident."

Though the details haven't exactly been very clear, the hospital's parent company CommonSpirit confirmed that the apparent attack has affected service for millions of patients.

In regard to the apparent cyber attack, the hospital released the following statement:

"CHI St. Vincent's parent company CommonSpirit Health is managing an IT security incident which is impacting some of our facilities. As a precautionary step, we have taken certain IT systems offline, which may include electronic health record (EHR) systems and other systems. Our facilities are following existing protocols for system outages and taking steps to minimize the disruption. We take our responsibility to ensure the privacy of our patients and IT security very seriously. As a result of this incident, we have rescheduled some patient appointments. Patients will be contacted directly by their provider and/or care facility if their appointment is impacted."

CommonSpirit serves 140 hospitals in 21 states across the country.

"Understanding what to do when an event like this happens is something that affects all businesses and something we all need to prepare for," Philip Huff, Director of cybersecurity research at the Emerging Analytics Center, explained.

He also added that there has been an uptick in attacks during the last two years.

These attacks from hackers can vary from a data breach to something even more severe such as a ransomware attack.

"If there are any vulnerabilities, any weaknesses in the software that we are running in the company, they can gain access through that software," Huff described.

CommonSpirit hasn't released many details, so the extent of the attack is still unknown.

In Arkansas, CHI St. Vincent said some of their patient appointments are being rescheduled.

"They [cyber attackers] tend to target those most vulnerable in society," Huff added.

He explained that hospitals and schools are good examples, and added that the best preventative measure for any organization is to prepare and heighten their cybersecurity.

"A biometric, your face, your thumbprint or have a token or something that goes beyond the password," Huff said.

We reached out to CHI St. Vincent about when appointments would be available and how many people have been impacted by this but haven't received any answers.