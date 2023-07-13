Arkansas-based electric vehicles sent to NASA for Artemis mission

Electric vehicle company Canoo delivered three Crew Transportation Vehicles to the NASA facilities at the Kennedy Space Center.

JUSTIN, Texas — Canoo, an electrical vehicle company with headquarters in Bentonville, announced on July 13 that it had delivered its Crew Transportation Vehicles to NASA facilities at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida to be used in their Artemis II mission.

Canoo revealed it was going to be manufacturing the vehicles for NASA in 2022. The CTVs will be transporting fully-suited astronauts to their moon-bound spacecraft. The Artemis II mission is expected to be the first crewed mission to the moon in more than 50 years.

“It’s a very proud day for Canoo and all of our partners who worked so hard to ensure we perform our part to transport the astronauts for the first nine miles of every launch," says Tony Aquila, Chairman and CEO of Canoo.

