Governor Sanders launches tornado recovery resource website

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the launch of a new one-stop website for tornado recovery resources.
The website will include information on federal, state, local, and charitable resources for tornado victims.
Additionally, it will have volunteer and charity opportunities for Arkansans who want to help out.
“Now that Arkansas is getting federal, state, local, and nonprofit assistance, we need a one-stop website where storm victims can find the resources available for their recovery. My administration just launched helparkansas.com to offer that information in one easy place,” said Governor Sanders. “Tornado victims will be able to find the assistance they need, and those looking to help will find a way to volunteer or donate. We will continuously update this site as information changes.”
For more information, please visit the new website here.
(Eds. note: The website is currently not working as of 2:15 p.m.)