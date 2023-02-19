Meta to roll out subscription service

The parent company of Facebook and Instagram said initial rollouts will begin in Australia and New Zealand this week.

MENLO PARK, Calif. — Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, will begin a new subscription service called Meta Verified. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement in his Meta Channel on Instagram Sunday morning.

Zuckerberg said the subscription will let users:

verify their accounts with a government-issued ID

get a blue badge

protect accounts from extra impersonation

have direct access to customer support

The cost of the service will be $12 per month for web use and $15 per month on iOS.

The service will begin its rollout to New Zealand and Australia this coming week, and will be available in other countries "soon," Zuckerberg said.

Meta's verified service comes two months after Twitter began offering its verified subscription service, Twitter Blue. Twitter's service costs $8 per month.

Below is a screen grab from Zuckerberg's announcement.

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide