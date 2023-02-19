Meta to roll out subscription service

MENLO PARK, Calif. — Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, will begin a new subscription service called Meta Verified. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement in his Meta Channel on Instagram Sunday morning.
Zuckerberg said the subscription will let users:
- verify their accounts with a government-issued ID
- get a blue badge
- protect accounts from extra impersonation
- have direct access to customer support
The cost of the service will be $12 per month for web use and $15 per month on iOS.
The service will begin its rollout to New Zealand and Australia this coming week, and will be available in other countries "soon," Zuckerberg said.
Meta's verified service comes two months after Twitter began offering its verified subscription service, Twitter Blue. Twitter's service costs $8 per month.
Below is a screen grab from Zuckerberg's announcement.
