LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new way to park downtown may be coming Little Rock's way. It all depends on a city council vote Tuesday night.

If the board says yes, a new contract with the parking app, known as 'ParkMobile,' may mean the end of spare change.

RELATED: New 'Explore North Little Rock' app helps you plan a fun trip

Collin Hess had never heard about the ParkMobile app before, but he thinks it is something everyone could benefit from.

"A lot of us, we've got pockets, but we don't have change in them. We always have our cell phones," he said.

There will be no more scrounging for spare change. Soon, your cell phones may be the way to pay for parking downtown.

Ronny Loe, Public Works Department Assistant Director, said he knows a lot of people don't carry around change anymore and sometimes prefer to pay for parking with their credit cards.

He said this app is just what the city needs because it has it all in one.

"ParkMobile provides an app to allow you to pay for parking using your cell phone," Loe said.

He said it will change the game one meter at a time, and it's a project that has been in the works for a year and a half now.

"The city looked at this technology a few years ago, but we didn't have the enforcement technology that was needed to be able to have this type of capability. That since has changed," Loe said.

To use the ParkMobile app, all you have to do is download the app straight to your phone. From there, you put the zone number for where you want to park. After that, all you have to do is press the "park" button and your license plate will go into a system where city enforcement officers will be able to see that that spot is being used.

"If you put money through the app to pay for the parking meter, it's not going to show up on the meter, but you will still not get a ticket because the app will be communicating with our handheld enforcement," Loe said.

The price of parking will stay the exact same, so community members are on board.

"If you can just get on your phones from anywhere in the stores or in the River Market, I think that's a great addition," Hess said.

He said he likes how the app gives you the ability to add time to the meter without having to put one foot out the door.

"Especially on those rainy days or snowy days when you really don't want to go outside just to pop in a coin or two, so that's very convenient," Hess said.

Loe said that convenience factor is key.

RELATED: SOMA district adds more pay-to-park spaces, causing business owners to worry

"This is a technology that's out there. It's a benefit for the public," he said.

You will still be able to use change instead of the app, if you want.

Loe said if they get the green light on Tuesday from the board, then we could see ParkMobile signs up before the end of this year.