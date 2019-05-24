We are pretty used to hearing about the different sports teams at North Little Rock High winning championships, but it’s the superstars of the school's EAST program who just pulled in the latest big prize.

They may be 2,000 miles from Silicon Valley, but the students in North Little Rock put together a video “elevator pitch” and convinced people with tech firms Intel and PCM to win a $30,000 makeover.

“The students just did the entire application, the entire process, interview questions, everything,” said Stan Whisnant, the “facilitator” for the EAST Initiative.

“I just gave them the information and said 'here.' On December 27, I got an email that I almost deleted because I didn't recognize the person, and I looked at it and it said ‘you won.’”

Since then, officials with the companies and packages of kits and raw materials have arrived. There are about a half dozen supercharged computer towers that were all built by students in the program.

There’s a big 75-inch monitor, which will allow the high school class to link in real time with the middle school.

The kids can work with virtual reality, and they will run their own projects, like making interactive mobile apps for getting around campus. They couldn't do all these things before they beat out 3,000 other applicants for the makeover.

“It needs the oomph to do it, and we now have the tools,” said Whisnant.

“It's just always something really exciting because you have the sky as the limit. You can do whatever you want,” said Shulamith Jaquez, who will follow two older brothers into the program.

She plans to use the new tools to tackle a school-wide recycling system. That opportunity comes next school year, while looking to even bigger things in the future.

“It gives them the advantage of having hands-on and knowing how it works,” Whisnant said. “They go into the workforce where they have...the sky opens up for them.”