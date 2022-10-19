Pulaski Co. Jail increases security, adds new full body detectors

The decision to heighten security comes after a Perryville correctional officer died a few months ago after a detainee managed to sneak a gun into the jail.

LITTLE ROCK, Pulaski County — New technology has helped upgrade security for inmates and deputies at the Pulaski County Jail.

The decision to heighten security came just a few months after a Perryville correctional officer died when a detainee managed to sneak a gun into that jail.

Officials said that their new body scanners will be able to find weapons and other contraband more effectively.

"This is just a next step in our progression to have a safer facility," said Pulaski County Sheriff, Eric Higgins.

Sheriff Higgins said that it was time for an upgrade.

"This facility was built in '94, and it's old, it has some old technology in it," he said.

But now, the new full-body x-ray scanners will do a better job to find contraband that may be on inmates.

"The previous metal detector would only detect some metals, would not detect a cell phone and things like that. These scanners allow us to detect contraband, that maybe someone may try to pass through into the facilities," he explained.

The machines are now hard at work— and officers have already found several things since their installation.

"Drugs, of course, phones. So yeah, we've been able to find many, many things," said Chief Deputy of Detention Charles Hendricks.

The scanners don't just detect objects though, Hendricks said that they've also found injuries.

"We had an individual come in that didn't realize he had been in as bad an accident as he thought he had been in and turns out we took note of a broken wrist and we're able to send them to the hospital," Hendricks said.

The detention center also has new mattress scanners.

"Inmates will go ahead and when there's a shakedown try to hide items in a mattress," Hendricks said.

But the machine will detect what's hidden inside.

"Depth is no consideration when it comes to X-ray technology. It all looks the same whether it's on top or whether it's on the bottom, it's gonna look like it's all right there before you," Hendricks said.

It will also save deputies time.

"Before you'd have to get the mattress, you'd have to go ahead and move it out of the cell, spend the time trying to tactically feel what was in there," Hendricks said.

Overall, Sheriff Higgins and Hendricks said that this was a step in the right direction.

"We've gone leaps and bounds ahead of where we were before we put these in," Hendricks said.

The new scanners were just one of the upgrades at the detention center.