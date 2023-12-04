Pulaski County installs first solar tornado siren

The Pulaski County Office of Emergency Management has installed its first solar-powered tornado siren in the county.

The siren, located in west Pulaski, is entirely powered by a solar panel rather than connecting to an electric line or transformer for electricity.

This new solar siren replaced an electric siren that was previously damaged.

The solar panel draws energy from the sun to charge the siren’s battery, making it independently powered.

Since the siren does not have to connect to a power source, it can last longer and be more energy efficient.

“All of our sirens have batteries that store energy in case the power goes out,” explained OEM Deputy Director Catherine Arnold. “Since the solar siren isn’t connected to a transformer, it can still charge its battery whether the power goes out or not.”

By using clean and efficient energy, the siren will also be saving the county approximately $250 a year.