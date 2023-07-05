Pulaski County solar array to be complete by end of year

Pulaski County officials announced that an ongoing solar array project is on schedule for its anticipated completion by the end of 2023.

In November 2022, the county broke ground on the solar array at the Little Rock Port Authority, which will help save approximately $250,000 a year in current electric costs once finished.

The 4.7MW solar array, in conjunction with the county's other site by the Pulaski County Detention Center, will supply approximately 90% of the County’s electric needs with clean, renewable solar power.

According to officials with Today’s Power Inc. (TPI), the racking installation is almost finished, electrical work and fencing are underway, and transformers are expected to be installed this month.