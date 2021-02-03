Can you catch a cold if you go outside with wet hair?

Find out what the science says!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We’ve all probably been scolded by a parent about sleeping or going outside with wet hair because it could make you sick, especially during the colder seasons, but can you really catch a cold?

The science tells us -- no. Colds are caused by viruses. Colds and flus are much more common in the Fall and Winter seasons since the virus thrives in cool and dry conditions. Since people tend to be indoors more often during the colder months, it can increase their chances of being exposed to germs.

Hygiene plays more of a role in this. The common cold can be transmitted via infected surfaces or people through bodily fluids via sneezing or coughing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention always suggests washing your hands frequently, a practice which has already been common amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is also a misconception that your health will suffer if you exercise outdoors in the cold. The body works harder in harsh climates to produce heat and keep you warm. When exercising in the cold your body can lose that heat much faster.

Working out in the cold is no different than working out in temperate conditions. Just make sure you bundle up and wear lots of layers to keep that warmth.