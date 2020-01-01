ENGLAND, Ark. — Editor's note: The video shown above is from October 2019, when Arkansas schools participated in an international earthquake drill.

According to the United States Geological Survey, a small earthquake occurred in England, Ark. to begin the new decade.

At approximately 1:59 .a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, a small 2.2 magnitude earthquake took place in England. Even though it was a small one, seismologists say that is very rare.

In Sept. 2019, a magnitude 3.7 earthquake was reported on the border of Marion County and Baxter County in northwest Arkansas. It was the strongest earthquake in Arkansas since a magnitude 3.8 earthquake in Fairfield Bay in 2014.

