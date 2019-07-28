MAUMELLE, Ark. — If you live or work along the Maumelle River, the Army Corps of Engineers in Little Rock wants your comments.

Central Arkansas Water and the Army Corps of Engineers are studying the ecosystem at the Maumelle River. They say erosion and problems with sediment build-up have degraded the natural environment.

They blame this on the man-made river crossings and the construction of levees along the Maumelle River.

"What we're looking for is public comment and concern, or photos they {the public} have from that area," said Jay Townsend with the Army Corps of Engineers.

You can submit comments to the Army Corps of Engineers through August 30 by mail, phone, or email.