What day is the full moon in October and what is a Hunter's moon?

You can catch the full moon at 10:57 a.m. on Wednesday.

The next full moon to make an appearance in our night sky will be Wednesday, Oct. 20, according to NASA.

The moon will be visible at 10:57 a.m. but will appear full for three days around the same time.

The name given to this full moon is typically called the Hunter's moon and it occurs after the Harvest moon. According to the Farmer's Almanac, the moon gets its name due to the time of year farmers would hunt for animals to prepare for winter.

The Maine Farmer's Almanac states Algonquin tribes also had names for this moon which included: the Travel Moon, the Dying Grass Moon, or the Sanguine or Blood Moon. Sanguine or blood once again referencing hunting to prepare for winter.