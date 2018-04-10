ARKANSAS (KTHV) - With October heat in full force, a common question coming into the THV11 newsroom is if we will see fall colors.

First, let’s talk about why leaves exchange the green color for the oranges, yellows, and reds. Leaves are in charge of producing food and nutrients for trees.

They do this by absorbing sunlight with the help of a green pigment they produce called chlorophyll. During the spring and summer months, chlorophyll production is high which is why you see mostly green trees and shrubs.

Days get shorter as fall approaches. This signals trees that it is time to start conserving water. Leaves start slowing down chlorophyll production and eventually stops altogether. Without chlorophyll to give off its green hue, leaves start to show their true colors.

While sunlight is the biggest signal for leaves to change color, weather also plays a role.

Temperature

To have the most vibrant colors, days should be mild with cool and crisp, above freezing evenings. If temperatures are too warm, like they have been, colors may not be as vibrant.

Rainfall

Staying on track for annual precipitation is important. Luckily, as of Oct. 4th, Arkansas is mostly drought-free. Severe drought can cause leaves to turn brown and drop early before they have a chance to show off their natural colors.

Wind

Calm wind is ideal. Higher wind speeds like seeing during a storm can cause leaves to fall prematurely.

In Arkansas for 2018, peak foliage is anticipated for late October and early November. Usually, the northern counties will see the change first before changes peak in central than southern Arkansas. We have had great rainfall and light wind. The only factor that could damage our leaves color intensity is the higher than normal temperatures that we have experienced.

If you have not seen changes, be patient. If you are seeing changes, snap a picture and share it with us!

