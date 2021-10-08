Don't miss out on the Perseid Meteor Shower Tuesday night

If you ever wanted the chance to see more than just one shooting star, Tuesday and Wednesday night is your best chance!

Tuesday and Wednesday night will be a great opportunity thanks to the peak of the annual Perseid meteor shower.

The Perseid is the best meteor shower of this year for two big reasons: It is dependable and there is no interference from the moon’s light.

The only issue is the peak timing. You will see more meteors during the early morning hours of Wednesday morning and Thursday morning.

But you may get lucky and spot a few streaks in the sky, even during the evening hours starting Tuesday and continuing through Friday.

How to see a meteor shower:

To observe a meteor shower, the first thing you need to do is get away from any lights and light pollution. If you are living in a city, the number of meteors to be seen will be cut down drastically.

The ideal locations would be out in the field in east or southeast Arkansas. Or on top of the mountains in the Ozarks and Ouachitas. Here, observers could see more than 50 meteors per hour through the early morning hours because the sky is very dark.

After you find your spot, get comfortable. Your eyes need to adjust to the darkness for 20 to 30 minutes.

Relax and be patient. I recommend lying down on a blanket, sleeping bag, or sitting in a lawn chair if you plan to be out more than an hour. Or else you may get a stiff neck after looking up for so long.



Cover up and use bug spray. The mosquitoes will find you and can ruin the experience very quickly.

No telescope or binoculars are needed, just use your naked eyes and scan the sky, slowly looking NW to NE.

What to expect:

You may see a meteor every five minutes or every 15 minutes depending on how dark the sky is at your location. Some meteors may be faint, very short-lived, and if you blink you miss it. A couple could be very bright with a long tail and may cast shadows.

The meteors may appear to originate near the constellation of Perseus in the N and NE. Others could be seen in different areas of the sky.

Try to keep track of how many you see compared to others. Make it a game for the kids!

The longer you observe, the better odds you will have of seeing a bright shooting star.

When viewing during the early morning hours, here is what you can expect:

In the city: 5 to 10 meteors an hour.

Suburbs: 15 to 30 an hour.

Out in the country: 30 to 50 an hour.

In the ideal spot of International Dark Sky Park like the Buffalo National River: 50 to 100 per hour!

What is a meteor shower?

A meteor shower is caused by cosmic dust and particles left behind by a comet or asteroid that crosses Earth’s orbit.

When this space debris enters the Earth’s atmosphere, it burns up and produces the bright streaks of light that only last a few seconds or less typically.

The bigger the particles, the brighter and longer the meteor will be seen.

When a meteor is too big to be burned in the atmosphere and reaches the ground, it is called a meteorite. This is a rare case.

If a meteor becomes brighter than the planet Venus, it is then called a fireball.

For more information on meteors, visit the American Meteor Society.