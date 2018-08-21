LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - No, it is not fog! It is smoke from the wildfires out west.

A high is centered over the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles in the wake of the cold front that blew through Arkansas on Tuesday.

Because of the position of the high relative to our state, we have a northwest wind. That wind is pulling in dry, cooler, and smokier air from our neighbors to the northwest. Fires in the west coast have been a threat for months now.

Map from our TEGNA sister station, KUSA.

Many areas in the west have had an awful fire season. With over 5 million acres burned in 2018 alone. Poor air quality has resulted from this with Air Quality alerts in the Pacific Northwest due to large wildfires burning in the region. The pollutants there can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate heart and lung diseases.

People with respiratory illnesses are especially at risk. Air quality in Arkansas is currently at a moderate stage. This is considered acceptable for most people. In other words, this smoke will not impact a majority of the population! But it is neat to know what the haze is on the horizon. Most of the smoke will retract back to the north when our winds turn back southerly.

High pressure bringing in a northwest wind. Wind from the northwest is drier, cooler, and smokier.

This will happen over the weekend. Unfortunately, that means more humidity is also set to make a comeback.

